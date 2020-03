South Africa is suffering its worst drought in decades.

Zimbabwe is one of the most affected countries and many families are struggling with daily water shortages.

This adds to the difficulties they already face, as the country faces rampant inflation and a shrinking economy.

Haru Mutasa from Al Jazeera has this Bulawayo report.