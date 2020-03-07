Donald Trump has another more confusing day to handle the coronavirus by making false statements and canceling his trip to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

President Donald Trump had a very confusing Friday morning. First, the Republican politician, who is strangely blaming Barack Obama for the spread of the coronavirus, announced that he would make his first visit to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta on Friday for the late to get an update on the import.

Trump later told reporters that the administration was forced to cancel the trip due to an alleged case of coronavirus at the CDC headquarters.

A few moments later, Trump announced that he planned to visit the facility because the person was not sick.

The former reality TV star said: “We can leave. There was: they thought there was a problem with the CDC, with someone who had the virus. It turned out negative, so we are seeing what we can do. But yesterday afternoon, they informed us that there may have been a person with the virus, and now they discover that this was a negative test. They have tested the person completely, and it was a negative test. Then I can leave. Let's see if they can change it with the Secret Service. We may leave.

He also said incorrectly that the number of cases is low because he closed the border; The reality is that there is a shortage of coronavirus test kits to evaluate those who might be infected.

Trump destroys this false news: "I don't think people are in a panic … I said last night; We did an interview on Fox last night. A town hall. I think it was very good. And I said calm. You have to be calm. It will go. We have a situation in which we have this huge ship with 5,000 people, and we have to make a decision. You know, it is a great decision because we have very low numbers compared to the main countries of the world. Our numbers are lower than almost anyone. in terms of deaths, I don't know what the count is today. It's 11? 11 people, "Trump said.

Trump has signed a bill that provides $ 8.3 billion in emergency funds to combat the outbreak of coronavirus.

He declared: "Then we are signing the $ 8.3 billion. I asked for 2.5 and I got 8.3, and I will take it. Well. Here we are. $ 8.3 billion. It's going very well. It's an unforeseen problem … It came out of nowhere. We we take care of that. We have great news about the ship. A lot of things are happening on the ship. People are being tested right now. And I just talked to the governor of California, Gavin Newsom. I had a good conversation. We are both working together on the ship. It’s about 5,000 people. So it’s a great ship. We’re testing those people. "

So far, the outbreak has made more than 200 people sick and killed 14 in the United States.



