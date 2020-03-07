Don Juan identified by family as a man killed in domestic dispute in Maple Grove, girlfriend accused of murder – Up News Info

The family of a man killed Thursday night after a domestic dispute inside a Maple Grove home has identified the man as Don Juan.

Stephanie Louise Clark, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. She is currently detained in the Hennepin County Jail.

Juan's family says he was in a relationship with Clark for two years.

On Thursday night, police were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive just after 6 p.m. in a report from a person who was unconscious. They arrived to find a dead man, before arresting a woman.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.