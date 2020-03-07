Document leaked: 96 million Americans probably get coronavirus: 1 million dead!

According to a new document, prepared by a doctor in relation to the United States government, a likely scenario will be that almost half a million Americans will die of coronavirus

And it gets worse. The scenario requires that 4.8 million Americans be hospitalized and 96 million infected.

These figures come from leaked slides from a presentation made by the prominent virologist Dr. James Lawler, professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The slides, which were from a presentation that Dr. Lawler gave to government doctors, show that the spread of the coronavirus can be much worse than officials say, MTO News discovered.

The extraordinary high number of deaths and hospitalizations faces the claims made by President Trump, who has argued on many occasions that the risk to Americans is "low."

Dr. Lawler estimates that people with heart conditions have a 10 chance of dying from the disease, compared with less than one in 100 among healthy people.

At this time, the United States has about 300 cases and 17 confirmed deaths. But the government has evaluated less than 1,000 people. Is the number of infected Americans likely to be much higher?