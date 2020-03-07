Home Entertainment Document leaked: 96 million Americans probably get coronavirus: 1 million dead!

Document leaked: 96 million Americans probably get coronavirus: 1 million dead!

According to a new document, prepared by a doctor in relation to the United States government, a likely scenario will be that almost half a million Americans will die of coronavirus

And it gets worse. The scenario requires that 4.8 million Americans be hospitalized and 96 million infected.

These figures come from leaked slides from a presentation made by the prominent virologist Dr. James Lawler, professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

