Director Barry Sonnenfeld talks about falling victim to sexual abuse as a child

WENN / Nicky Nelson

In his next memoir titled & # 39; Barry Sonnenfeld Call Your Mother & # 39 ;, the director of & # 39; Men in Black & # 39; He reveals that his sexual abuser was an adult cousin who also attacked other young family members.

Up News Info –

The director of "Men in Black", Barry Sonnenfeld, talked about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

The details of the star are disturbed by a family member, and he states that his parents knew what was happening, in his upcoming memoirs "Barry Sonnenfeld Call Your Mother", revealing that the perpetrator was an adult cousin who also attacked others Young members of the family.

%MINIFYHTML5453e566213b1ec8188b109ffed2a38011% %MINIFYHTML5453e566213b1ec8188b109ffed2a38012%

He alleges when he opened up to his father about being bothered by the cousin, whom he refers to as C.M. the CM, or cousin Mike the Child Molester, was horrified when his father told him: "Child abuse didn't have the same stigma back then … I never thought Mike was bothering you. I just thought he was playing with your penis, "according to the gossip column of the New York Post, page six.

"What kind of father allows a man to touch his son's penis?" Remember your answer. "All my life I had been convinced that my parents, no matter how imperfect they were, loved me. Surely they had not understood the extent of Mike's tortuous abuse. But I was wrong. They knew … My mother, my father and CM the CM should to have been jailed. "

He continues to remember a time when his late mother Kelly, whom he describes as a narcissistic alcoholic, invited him, his girlfriend and two daughters to dinner, and casually informed him that Cousin Mike, who is now deceased, would also be there.

When Barry refused to come, his mother assured him that "I will watch over Mike", before telling him later: "Barry, at that time the abuse of minors did not have the stigma he has now."

"Barry Sonnenfeld calls your mother," whose title refers to an incident in which his mother seized the speaker system in a Jimi Hendrix concert to order you to call home, leaves March 10.