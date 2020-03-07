Despite the drama, Megan Thee Stallion is happy to release music

NEW YORK (AP) – Megan Thee Stallion says she works very hard in the studio writing music, so she worried a bit when she could hardly release her new album due to a dispute with her record label.

%MINIFYHTMLf904698abaf779f695e46c0bdce2a07011% %MINIFYHTMLf904698abaf779f695e46c0bdce2a07012%

"I was super nervous," she said in an interview with The Associated Press this week after a Houston judge ordered the release of her album on Friday while continuing her bitter judicial battle with her seal.

"I love music. I love the fact that music is what connects me to my beauties, so not being able to play music would damage my relationship with my listeners," he continued. "I thought, & # 39; Oh, thanks Lord & # 39; when I discovered that I could release new music. "

The 25-year-old released the nine-track album, "Suga," on Friday. It comes after the launch of the "Fever,quot; and "Tina Snow,quot; projects that helped establish Stallion's name in hip-hop, and even on the charts. Last year she reached the following list of TIME 100 of 2019, was named one of the most outstanding artists of the year by the AP, won awards at the MTV Video Music Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards, and was honored by Variety magazines and billboard.

But not everything went well.

The interpreter published on social media that she and her management team at Jay-Z's Roc Nation company tried to renegotiate a bad contract she signed years ago with the Houston-based 1501 Certified Entertainment record label. It has become a battle marked by spiteful exchanges on social networks that Stallion and his associates considered threatening and intimidating.

Stallion accused the label of not sharing data about its music sales with its management. She said that when they tried to renegotiate the terms of their registration contract as a result, threats and intimidation attempts increased.

The 1501 representatives did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Stallion won a small victory in court on Monday when state district judge Robert Schaffer issued the initial temporary restraining order prohibiting 1501 from retaining the publication of his music on time. State District Judge Beau Miller reaffirmed the order on Wednesday while denying the 1501 appeal, and a hearing was scheduled for March 13 on her request for a temporary court order against the label.

Stallion said she is glad she decided to sign with Roc Nation to help manage her growing career.

“Roc Nation is amazing. Even before officially signing with them, they started helping me with things, ”Stallion said, noting that they helped her enroll in school quickly. “They took some of the burden of what was going on in my daily life. I thought: "Yes, this is where I want to be."

Stallion's hits include "Hot Girl Summer,quot;, "Big Ole Freak,quot; and "Cash (Expletive)". She said her advice for emerging artists is to read the contracts you sign carefully.

“You read them. Make your people read them. Have your lawyer read them. Have everyone who knows what they are talking about read them, ”he said.

The Associated Press journalist, Terry Wallace, contributed to this report.