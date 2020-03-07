Despite concerns about the coronavirus, thousands of runners arrive at the Los Angeles marathon – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people attended the exhibition on health and fitness at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday before the big race tomorrow.

More than 27,000 runners from all 50 states and 78 countries were there to pick up their bibs for the Los Angeles marathon, but many said they were worried about running in crowds tomorrow due to the coronavirus.

"I think it's absurd that we assume if we gather 50,000 people in a space, whether outside or whatever, that nobody will get sick," said Katie Crosby, a runner.

%MINIFYHTMLb0df33aace882b9f5a679fc4227920cb11% %MINIFYHTMLb0df33aace882b9f5a679fc4227920cb12%

But with countless hours of training, time and money spent preparing for the Los Angeles Marathon, most runners said they still planned to run.

RELATED: 1 new case of coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County

"Just make sure you don't touch anyone, use the hand sanitizer and keep your space," said Caroline Perry, a runner.

Marathon officials say they have increased the number of hand sanitizer stations in the race show, the starting line, along the race route and in the final festival.

They have also asked any runner or spectator who feels sick to stay at home. The Los Angeles Department of Public Health also reminded people to wash their hands, avoid shaking hands and do not share food or drinks.

RELATED: Coronavirus: this is what you need to know

The runner Radha Senigala is a doctor in internal medicine, and although she has run the marathon for the past two years, she decided to stay out at the last minute.

"I think there is a little risk, but taking care of disinfection and personal protective equipment is difficult in a crowd," he said. "So I am not going to do this year."

RELATED: Los Angeles Marathon Road Closures

The organizers of the race said that they even deferred the entries of any runner with a postal address in a country with a Level 4 travel warning, such as China and Italy.

But if the exhibition of the race is an indication, there will be many runners on the starting line tomorrow and the health department has asked all runners and spectators to use those hand sanitization stations.