Deaths due to coronavirus: WHO figures in dispute | News

The World Health Organization says that only 3.4% of the total number of people who contracted the virus have died from it.

But this figure is being disputed.

Some health experts believe that the number would be much smaller if more people were tested.

Al Jazeera spoke with a Wuhan resident who barely had symptoms and did not even know he was infected until the test was done.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Beijing.