Darius Tarver suffered "mental health crisis,quot; when he was killed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The lawyer representing the family of a 23-year-old student, accused and shot dead by a Denton police officer in January, says he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed.

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt demands justice for Darius Tarver.

In a statement, Merritt questions the treatment of Tarver by officers that night and says: "Mentally disabled people are among the most vulnerable communities in our society. The first responders must recognize the signs of mental health crisis and involve to citizens who suffer such episodes with care and professionalism. The goal is to get help while ensuring the safety of the community and law enforcement personnel. "

Tarver was involved in an almost fatal collision shortly before he was killed, where he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was released prematurely from the ICU, according to Merritt, and subsequently began to show signs of significant mental deterioration. The day he was killed, he locked himself in his room while muttering to himself about God and the light. Therefore, his roommate called the police and asked for help.

The video of four police cameras that night shows Tarver holding a large knife and a pan when police approached him near the outside staircase of his apartment building, The Forum at Denton Station.

When Tarver did not follow the commands to drop the items, an officer shot him with an electric gun. Tarver tripped over the officers, and an officer fired a single shot in his direction.

After several seconds on the ground, Tarver got up, retrieved the pan and advanced on the officers again. It was then that the same officer shot twice more, killing him.