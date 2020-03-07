Danny Tidwell's husband shares a moving tribute after Dancer's death

The world is still mourning the loss of So, you think you can dance finalist, Danny Tidwell.
On Saturday, it was reported that the professional dancer passed away on Friday. According to the brother of the late star, Travis wallHe was killed in a car accident.
He was only 35 years old.
While many celebrities have talked about the unexpected death of the dancer, including Allison Holker, Debbie Allen, Dancing moms& # 39; Abby Lee Miller, Maddie Ziegler and more, it was Danny's husband who broke his heart with his touching tribute.
News reporter David Benaym She broke her silence about the tragedy and turned to Instagram to share a touching message about her husband.
"I am devastated because my Danny, the love of my life, my dear friend, the artist, the talented angel, the fierce mind, the legendary dancer, my now deceased husband, Danny Tidwell, died last night in a car accident while his friend was taking him home from work, "David's subtitle began.
She thanked everyone and expressed her condolences to those who also loved and supported her late husband.
Rogelio Solis / AP
"We were very lucky to have it, life was very difficult for him," David continued. "But he was a warrior, and he always came back. We loved each other a lot, he was and always will be a family. He made me the happiest for so many years, we could create a lot together."
David listed the many achievements they made together as a couple, including the release of a book, magazine, show and many more.
"It had a great impact on the world of dance, life gave him a lot to deal with from a young age," he shared. "I will write more about you Danny, I will tell your story, I will continue with your legacy, I will make sure that you do not forget, that you are celebrated. An angel without wings that you said you were, you were flying all the time, and you can be our angel of the save from now on. "
Closing his statement, he said, "I love you, I will always miss you. Now you are at peace, Mr. Danny, and I know you know how much you were loved."
Tidwell was known for his time as a contestant in the third season of So, you think you can dance in 2007. He was a finalist during the season, however, it made a lasting impression on the world of dance.
At this time, it is unclear when memorial services will be established for Danny.
