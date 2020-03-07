Danny Tidwell's husband shares a moving tribute after Dancer's death

The world is still mourning the loss of So, you think you can dance finalist, Danny Tidwell.

On Saturday, it was reported that the professional dancer passed away on Friday. According to the brother of the late star, Travis wallHe was killed in a car accident.

%MINIFYHTML0ffb6b3d793b9666df9c9711168b20a411% %MINIFYHTML0ffb6b3d793b9666df9c9711168b20a412%

He was only 35 years old.

While many celebrities have talked about the unexpected death of the dancer, including Allison Holker, Debbie Allen, Dancing moms& # 39; Abby Lee Miller, Maddie Ziegler and more, it was Danny's husband who broke his heart with his touching tribute.

News reporter David Benaym She broke her silence about the tragedy and turned to Instagram to share a touching message about her husband.

"I am devastated because my Danny, the love of my life, my dear friend, the artist, the talented angel, the fierce mind, the legendary dancer, my now deceased husband, Danny Tidwell, died last night in a car accident while his friend was taking him home from work, "David's subtitle began.