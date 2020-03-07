Danny Tidwell cried for SYTYCD Stars and other celebrities

So, you think you can dance the stars went to social networks on Saturday to mourn the death of one of their own: finalist of the third season Danny Tidwell.

%MINIFYHTML23445cf05f308c995a0c40133f728c7b13% %MINIFYHTML23445cf05f308c995a0c40133f728c7b14%

The dancer died in a car accident on Friday. I was 35 years old. His brother Travis wall, also a former contestant, announced the news on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML23445cf05f308c995a0c40133f728c7b15% %MINIFYHTML23445cf05f308c995a0c40133f728c7b16%

"My heart is completely broken right now,quot; So, you think you can dance alum Allison Holker He wrote in his Instagram story, in a photo of Tidwell that Wall had shared on his page. "DANNY, they took you (too) soon! I love you so much."

"I learned a lot from being close to you and seeing your talent firsthand," he continued. "You were a true artist!"

Former So, you think you can dance judge and dance legend Debbie Allen He wrote on Instagram: "Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dance genius,quot; Prince among Beggars ", you are in the Ensemble of God. We will always pronounce your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, mom D."