Danny Tidwell cried for SYTYCD Stars and other celebrities

So, you think you can dance the stars went to social networks on Saturday to mourn the death of one of their own: finalist of the third season Danny Tidwell.
The dancer died in a car accident on Friday. I was 35 years old. His brother Travis wall, also a former contestant, announced the news on Instagram.
"My heart is completely broken right now,quot; So, you think you can dance alum Allison Holker He wrote in his Instagram story, in a photo of Tidwell that Wall had shared on his page. "DANNY, they took you (too) soon! I love you so much."
"I learned a lot from being close to you and seeing your talent firsthand," he continued. "You were a true artist!"
Former So, you think you can dance judge and dance legend Debbie Allen He wrote on Instagram: "Danny Tidwell, our beautiful dance genius,quot; Prince among Beggars ", you are in the Ensemble of God. We will always pronounce your name with love and respect. See you on the other side. Love, mom D."
He also posted on his Instagram page a Tidwell clip performing a dance routine for Gavin DeGrawcover of Queen"We are the champions,quot; at the end of the third season of So, you think you can dance in 2007.
"That's how I'll always see you Danny Tidwell," he wrote. "We say your name. #Dannytidwell,quot;
So, you think you can dance host Cat deeley commented on one of Wall's commemorative posts for Tidwell on Instagram.
"Honey, I'm so sorry," he wrote. "What a terrible news. Such a wonderful man xxxxxx."
So, you think you can dance winner of season 12 Gaby Diaz He commented: "I'm very sorry. I send you a lot of love."
Dancing moms& # 39;Abby Lee Miller Y Maddie Zieglerwho served as judge in So you think you can dance: the next generation In 2016, he also cried to Tidwell online.
"Dear God Noooooo @denisewalldance @traviswall, my deepest sympathy: there are no words," Miller said in one of Wall's publications.
"I am very sorry to send my love," Ziegler wrote.
Singer Jennifer Nettles Also commented.
"Sending love," he wrote. "I'm sorry."
