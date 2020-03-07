Dallas drug dealer convicted of murder of teen sentenced to life imprisonment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A local drug dealer convicted of killing a Dallas teenager was sentenced to life imprisonment in a federal prison Tuesday night after an investigation by the FBI's Dallas Violent Gangs Safe Streets Working Group.

In November, after a four-day trial, a federal jury found Freddie Gilbert, 36, guilty of being a criminal in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, unload a firearm during a crime of drug trafficking and murder. resulting from the use of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

"Too often, drug trafficking causes horrific acts of violence," said federal prosecutor Nealy Cox. “In this case, a well-known cocaine trafficker legally forbade him to possess a weapon that shot an innocent 19-year-old, then pushed it into the trunk like a piece of garbage. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars. "

"Today's sentence should send a message to other violent drug traffickers," said FBI Dallas special agent in charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “The FBI will work with our law enforcement partners to protect the community through aggressive investigation and prosecution of violent criminals and drug traffickers.

According to the evidence presented at the trial, Gilbert, a declared cocaine trafficker, shot and killed Jacquisha Isaac, 19, on October 29, 2017.

Forensic evidence showed that Gilbert shot Isaac in the head while she was sitting in the passenger seat of his car. He probably shot the fatal shot through the window, while standing outside the vehicle, then hid his body in the trunk and took off, prosecutors said. Hours later, Gilbert was stopped driving more than 110 mph on I-20.

Investigators identified Isaac's blood inside the car, as well as in Gilbert's clothes when he was arrested and in the revolver that used to kill the girl. They also discovered a bullet he had bought the day before covered with Isaac's blood on the floor, remnants of weapons in Gilbert's hands and the imprint of his palm in the trunk of the car where he had hidden his body.