Cyn Santana reveals the postpartum depression she suffered after giving birth

After Cyn Santana had her first child with Joe Budden in 2017, Lexington, the reality star, reportedly suffered postpartum depression, BET recently reported. Santana recently explained that, although she considers her 2-year-old son to be the love of her life, she was not prepared for the emotional burden that pregnancy would have on her.

During last year's season of Love and Hip-Hop: New York, Santana revealed to his man of the time, Joe, that he had been dealing with depression.

Postpartum depression is a mental and emotional condition derived from the side effects of childbirth. The medical community believes that it has to do with hormonal changes. On her Instagram account, the reality star shared her sincere thoughts about what it was like to deal with the emotional roller coaster.

Cyn wrote in his account that women can overcome it, despite the "many layers." The reality star explained that there are a variety of obstacles and changes, including physical, mental and hormonal. However, the star added that she would start with the "spirit first."

You can see his post on Instagram below:

According to Cyn, he managed to overcome it by practicing patience, personal care and prayer. She urged her followers to continue fighting because it would eventually improve. In addition, he shared that it was a good movement to educate himself.

Santana stressed that it was crucial to avoid too much time alone. Cyn explained that surrounding yourself with good people and positive energy is part of what makes it easier to cope. While adding to his thoughts on the idea of ​​self-care, the reality star said he only had to take a little "self-care, time for me."

Taking the time of day to feel good is crucial. And finally, he explained that if you're really struggling, seeking professional help could be a good way to help you. However, he said he didn't take drugs or medications because he didn't believe in that.

Cyn has been through a lot in the past two years, including giving birth to her first child and also breaking her commitment to Joe Budden.



