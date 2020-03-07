Critical 12-year-old boy after car accident on I-94 – Up News Info Detroit

BORN, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after an accident on I-94 eastbound at Schaefer in Dearborn, according to police.

It happened on Friday at 4 a.m., where police say a truck got into I-94 from Schaefer and when the truck was accelerating, a Chrysler 300 crashed into the back of the truck.

The woman driving the Chrysler 300 suffered serious leg injuries.

Police say the truck driver was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Traffic accident: On 3/6 at approximately 4:00 a.m., soldiers responded to I-94 E / B in Schaefer in Dearborn for a traffic accident with injuries. pic.twitter.com/tLqzN7srPQ – MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 6, 2020

