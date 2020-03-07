Crewe 3 – 1 Stevenage

%MINIFYHTML19f74037a26793c0fcfbc73972e850d111% %MINIFYHTML19f74037a26793c0fcfbc73972e850d112%

Crewe climbed to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table after a comfortable 3-1 victory over the Stevenage club.

%MINIFYHTML19f74037a26793c0fcfbc73972e850d113% %MINIFYHTML19f74037a26793c0fcfbc73972e850d114%

Chris Porter led the Cheshire team ahead in the first half and second half goals of Charlie Kirk and Ryan Wintle raised the Railwaymen over Swindon in goal difference. Charlie Carter received a late consolation for visitors.

%MINIFYHTML19f74037a26793c0fcfbc73972e850d115% %MINIFYHTML19f74037a26793c0fcfbc73972e850d116%

It was a one-way traffic on Gresty Road with Paul Farman coming to Stevenage's rescue several times.

The visiting goalkeeper made a double save early by avoiding Callum Ainley's shot and then the Daniel Powell chip he pushed over the bar.

But Farman was hit by Porter's descending header in the 15th minute after James Jones chose the leader in the six-yard area with a hanging cross.

Minutes later, an offside flag saved Porter the shame of hitting the bottom of the bar when he kept the goal open in front of him.

While Crewe continued to dominate, Kirk was thwarted by Farman on the goalkeeper's near post and Powell wasted a golden-edged opportunity when he got hooked on Kirk's cross on the far post just to hit the side net.

After the break, Farman used his legs to deny Kirk that he had run to the left.

But when Harry Pickering withdrew the ball from the line, the goalkeeper could not put on a glove on Kirk's momentum and the ball slid over the line for Crewe's second with 63 minutes of play.

In a matter of minutes, the new leaders were lost sight of when Wintle's elevated 25-yard course cut the bottom of the bar and landed on the net.

Carter's low momentum that flew under Will Jaaskelainen gave Stevenage a late consolation with a minute to go.