Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco cover & # 39; & # 39; Anyone & # 39; & # 39; from Demi Lovato

Meet the newest and most fashionable musical duo: Courteney Cox And your daughter Coque Arquette.

the friends Alum and star of the next meeting special posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a 15-year-old video singing Demi lovatoThe ballad of "Anyone,quot;. The actress accompanies her to the piano. Coco shows her touching voice while singing the lyrics shown on her phone.

"When you have a teenager you can barely see it," Courteney wrote. "A lot of negotiation. Coco changed a song if I let her go to a party. I took it."

"MAGNIFICENT Coco," he commented Laura Dern.

Charlize Theron posted five fire emojis in response to the video.

Demi debuted "Anyone,quot; on the stage of 2020 Grammys in January It marks his return only after his overdose of 2018. Demi released another new single, the fastest "I Love Me," on Friday.