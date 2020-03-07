Courteney Cox and Daughter Coco cover & # 39; & # 39; Anyone & # 39; & # 39; from Demi Lovato

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Meet the newest and most fashionable musical duo: Courteney Cox And your daughter Coque Arquette.
the friends Alum and star of the next meeting special posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a 15-year-old video singing Demi lovatoThe ballad of "Anyone,quot;. The actress accompanies her to the piano. Coco shows her touching voice while singing the lyrics shown on her phone.
"When you have a teenager you can barely see it," Courteney wrote. "A lot of negotiation. Coco changed a song if I let her go to a party. I took it."
"MAGNIFICENT Coco," he commented Laura Dern.
Charlize Theron posted five fire emojis in response to the video.
Demi debuted "Anyone,quot; on the stage of 2020 Grammys in January It marks his return only after his overdose of 2018. Demi released another new single, the fastest "I Love Me," on Friday.
Both songs appear on their next new album, the 2017 track tell me you Love Me, which still has no release date.
Last month, Courtney showed her piano playing skills with a video of her accompanying Snow patrol frontman and guitarist Gary Lightbody to make a cover of Brandi Carlile"The joke,quot;. The actress has been in a relationship with the Snow Patrol musician. Johnny McDaid for more than six years
"I was not nervous or wrong at all while playing,quot; The Joke "with @garysnowpatrol," he wrote.
"You're EVERYTHING (fire emoji) (three red-hearted emojis)," said BFF of Courteney and friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.
