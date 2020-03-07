Coronavirus wreaks havoc in Italy, tests the limits of the health system | Italy news

%MINIFYHTMLdb87f5a3964aee7930b648c2fda450ef11% %MINIFYHTMLdb87f5a3964aee7930b648c2fda450ef12%

Rome Italy – Thirty-six patients with coronavirus have died in Italy in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of deaths to 233, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency. said.

Italy has struggled to contain the new virus since February 20, when the so-called "Patient No. 1,quot; attended a local hospital in the northern city of Codogno.

Sixteen days later, the country has the highest number of deaths outside of China, while the number of people suffering since COVID-19 jumped to 5,883, officials said Saturday.

"The entire system was not ready for the emergency, but responded very quickly," Lorenzo Casani, director of health at a private clinic for the elderly near the quarantine area in southern Lombardy, told Al Jazeera.

Older people and people with chronic and acute illnesses have a higher risk of infection. This worries Casani since all her guests are at risk. During the first 10 days, he had no free time at all.

"All staff should have been properly informed and prepared in case of an emergency," he said, stressing that the initial chaos was caused by the lack of a unified contingency plan in all regions, which includes both private clinics and public hospitals.

"Bad luck threw the bomb and exploded in our hands."

Why Italy

Almost A month before the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health created a working group and suspended all flights to and from China, declaring a state of emergency. But the virus could have arrived in Italy before the travel ban was issued.

The Sacco hospital in Milan studied three different genetic sequences found in the northern region of Lombardy, confirming COVID-19 weeks before doctors found "Patient No. 1,quot;.

"It is plausible that when COVID-19 landed in the country, it was still in incubation, and the infection became someone with mild symptoms or without symptoms," Massimo Galli, head of the department of infectious diseases, told the newspaper Corriere. della Sera.

At the end of December, a rare number of pneumonia cases arrived at Codogno hospital in northern Italy, the head of the emergency room, Stefano Paglia, told La Repubblica newspaper. Some of these patients may carry the coronavirus, but doctors treated them as typical winter diseases.

Unfortunately, the health center made a decisive contribution to the spread of the infection, due to the number of medical staff and assistants who pass through the complex daily.

"The hospital acted as a multiplier," Walter Ricciardi, a member of the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) and a consultant to the Italian health ministry, told Al Jazeera..

Ricciardi refuses to consider the country as a world black sheep.

"From an epidemiological point of view, it is not plausible that Italy has stopped flights from China and represents more cases than Germany and France," he said.

Italy has evaluated more than 36,000 people so far, while other European Union countries conducted significantly fewer controls. This scrupulous search inflated the account, he said.

"The high number of controls brought the problem to light before. Germany and France are now following the same route."

Drastic measures

To contain the outbreak, the government adopted drastic measures, establishing two quarantine zones in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where the epidemic arose.

Schools The entire country will remain out of student reach until mid-March. Sports events are held indoors. Public events that cannot guarantee a distance of 1 meter (3.3 feet) between attendees are prohibited. And a referendum on the reduction in the number of members of parliament has been postponed.

To maintain the health system and strengthen the national economy, the government has announced an emergency plan of 7.5 billion euros ($ 8.5 billion).

"Both WHO and the European Commission promise the Italian reaction as a reference," said Ricciardi, who believes that containment measures were necessary and well planned.

The weakness lies in the mixed structure of the National Health Service (SSN), with the central government and regional administrations sharing control of the system.

This approach generated some confusion during the first days of the outbreak when local governors adopted different approaches, which sometimes led to a confrontation with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"A single line of command, both in decision making and communication, is highly desirable in these circumstances," Ricciardi said.

Lack of doctors, rooms

Italy built the SSN, its national health service, in 1978 following a "Beveridge structure,quot; as a unified and centralized system with universal access to all patients.

"In case of an epidemic, this is the best model, since it intercepts and treats all cases," Francesco Longo, director of the Health Sector Observatory at Bocconi University (OASI), told Al Jazeera.

However, concerns about the resilience of the SSN arise.

"The government made sure that the different regions received new protection devices, such as masks, but we still received reports about the shortage." Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders, told Al Jazeera.

The association of medical directors (ANAAO) gave the alarm for the lack of beds in intensive care in Lombardy, where 95 percent of them are full.

Across the country, intensive care departments accommodate 567 infected patients, while the national capacity is 5,395 beds.

"If Lombardy continues to fight, I am worried about what will happen if the virus reaches the southern part of Italy, where we lack personnel and equipment."

According to Last OASI report, public health investment accounted for only 6.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), one step behind countries such as France and the United Kingdom.

"This means that the system works efficiently, but constantly saturates its productive capacity and has few resources when it comes to emergencies."

To address this shortage, the health minister organized a 50 percent increase in intensive care units, doubled the number of beds in infectious disease rooms and laid the groundwork for the immediate enrollment of 20,000 new doctors and nurses.

Army doctors and less affected areas are being sent to the red zone.

In Lombardy, Governor Attilio Fontana asked universities to advance the graduation of nurses this year and private hospitals are opening their doors to those who need urgent attention.

"This is a completely new experience for our system in terms of dimension, intensity and effort required for our SSN,quot;, head of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) Silvio Brusaferro said.

Longo does not doubt the consequences of the crisis. "An efficient epidemiological registration system, productive reserve capacity and a unique and authoritative voice: these are the lessons for countries facing such an outbreak," he said.

The next two months will tell if current policies will help Italy overcome the increase in coronavirus infections.