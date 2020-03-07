Coronavirus prevention: Prince song lyrics to help you wash your hands for the full 20 seconds – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads throughout the country, health officials say that washing your hands can help protect you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, sneezing, touching your face or eating.

%MINIFYHTML3373119344288e86bb4e69d7e13e6f6c11% %MINIFYHTML3373119344288e86bb4e69d7e13e6f6c12%

You are not only supposed to wash your hands, but you should wash your hands for 20 seconds. If you've ever tried to wash your hands for 20 seconds, you know that it really seems like a long time and can be a bit boring.

Therefore, the recommendation of health officials is to sing "Happy Birthday,quot; twice while washing your hands. But what they don't say is what version of "Happy Birthday,quot; they are talking about. Is it the fast "happy birthday,quot; that you sing to someone on the phone alone? Is Marilyn Monroe's "happy birthday,quot; to "Mr. President,quot; John F. Kennedy?

Perhaps a new benchmark for the duration of the song is in order, and what better way to retrain the people of Minnesota how much time do they need to scrub in the sink than to put it in terms of Minnesota's most famous musical export? Naturally, we are talking about Prince.

Below are some excerpts from the most famous Purple One songs that should take you to the 20-second mark, and maybe take you to the rhythm you keep singing and end up releasing a few extra seconds just in case.

"Kiss,quot;

You don't have to be rich

To be my girl

You don't have to be great

To rule my world.

There is no particular signal

I am more compatible with

I just want your extra time and you …

(blow, blow, blow, blow, blow) Kiss!

"When the pigeons cry,quot;

Maybe I am too demanding.

Maybe I'm like my father, too bold.

Maybe i'm like my mother

She is never satisfied (she is never satisfied).

Why do we shout at each other?

This is how it sounds

When the pigeons cry.

"Raspberry Beret,quot;

He wore a raspberry beret

The kind you find in a thrift store.

Raspberry Beret

And if it was hot, it wouldn't get much more.

Raspberry Beret

I think I love her.

"Little Red Corvette,quot;

I guess I should have known

By the way, you parked your car on its side

That would not last

You see that you are the person a little

That believes in going out once,

Love them and leave them fast.

I think I should be dumb

‘Because you had a pocket full of horses

Trojan and some of them used.

"I want to be your lover,quot;

I want to be your lover.

I want to be the only one who makes you come running.

I want to be your lover.

I want to excite you, expel you

All night, make you scream

Oh lover, yes.

I want to be the only one you come for.

"Baby, I'm a star,quot;

Hey listen.

Tell me, do you like what you hear?

If it doesn't turn you on,

Just say a word, I left.

Honey, I know there's nothing wrong with your ears.

Hey, look at everything.

Better look now or it may be too late.

My luck will change tonight

There has to be a better life.

Take a picture honey, I don't have time to lose.

(This buys you an additional six seconds of cleaning, so check it out.)

"Let's do crazy things,quot;

Let's go crazy, let's go crazy.

Look for the purple banana

‘Until we got into the truck, come on!

(Repeat once, unless you just want to dance for four bars).