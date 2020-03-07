Coronavirus outbreak causes cancellations of events in the bay area, site closures – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The expansion of the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has led local officials and businesses to cancel events, postpone meetings and blind locations in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Here is a partial list as of Friday night.

SAN FRANCISCO

• The San Francisco Symphony has canceled concerts over the next two weeks.

• The San Patricio Day Parade in San Francisco is canceled on March 14

• The opening of the Sunday Streets season in Valencia Street, originally scheduled for March 8, has been canceled

• The Walt Disney Family Museum will be closed from March 6 to 8 for deep cleaning and sanitation.

• The fundraising of the American Lung Association "Fight for Air,quot; is canceled on March 7

• The 40th Annual Black Kitchen Festival in Bayview is canceled

• San Francisco Public Works will cancel the Arbor Week Ecological Fair and the tree planting event on Saturday, March 7

• The International Ocean Film Festival, scheduled from March 12 to 15 at the Cowell Theater in Fort Mason, is postponed until summer.

SOUTH BAHIA

• Stanford University has canceled the last two weeks of its winter quarter starting March 9. Classes will be held online.

• The Tech Interactive will cancel two events this weekend: the Youth Climate Action Summit that was planned for Saturday and the test tests for the Tech Challenge scheduled for Sunday

• Children & # 39; s Discovery Museum in San José will remain closed until March 10.