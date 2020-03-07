Coronavirus: LeBron James & # 39; doesn't play & # 39; Los Angeles Lakers games without fans | NBA News

LeBron James says he would refuse to participate if the Los Angeles Lakers games were played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The NBA told its teams on Friday that they should be developing processes in case it is necessary to play games without fans or media due to the coronavirus.















"Do we play games without fans? No, that is impossible," James said, after his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks at the Staples Center on Friday night.

"I play for my teammates, I play for fans, that's what it's all about.

"I'm not playing if I don't have fans in the crowd, that's why I'm playing. If I appear in an arena and there are no fans there, I'm not playing."

"They can do whatever they want,quot;.

The league sent a memo detailing the possible actions that teams might need to take if it were necessary to play a game with only essential personnel present.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says that teams must identify which team and people in the arena would be needed to carry out the games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and partners corporate

Teams must also be prepared for the possibility of implementing temperature controls on players, team personnel, referees and any other person who is essential to carry out said game in the teams arena.

The letter also says that teams should plan scenarios in which the media can attend the games under the revised media policies.

The league had already sent a note to the teams this week offering 10 recommendations to players hoping to reduce the risks of contracting the virus between them, and not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and t-shirts from autograph finders.

