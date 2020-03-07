Coronavirus (COVID-19): health and education officials tell lawmakers how schools should prepare – Up News Info

Officials from the Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education spoke with lawmakers on Friday about how schools should prepare for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials appeared before the Senate Education Committee and told state legislators that both departments want to see that schools have established plans for routine cleaning, emergency operations and emergency communications.

Kristen Ehresmann, director of infectious diseases at the Department of Health, said health officials will be in constant communication with the schools once the outbreak in Minnesota is confirmed.

"Schools don't need to worry about being alone in this," he said. "We will work closely with them to determine if it is appropriate, when and for how long it is possible that school and child care programs should be discarded."

Minnesota has not yet confirmed a case of COVID-19. As of Friday, the authorities say that the 36 people evaluated so far proved not to have the disease.

Across the United States, there have been more than 230 confirmed cases in 22 states. Twelve people died from the disease: 11 in the state of Washington and one in California.