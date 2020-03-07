Coronavirus control efforts linked to better air quality in China | News

Scientists believe that a recent reduction in air pollution in much of China seems to be related to the county's efforts to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

The virus outbreak, which was first detected at the end of last year in the central province of Hubei, blocked transport and movement and greatly disrupted commercial activity throughout the country.

With fewer factories running, cars and trucks on the roads and airplanes in the air, the skies have become noticeably clearer.

Nitrogen dioxide levels, a contaminant that comes mainly from burning fossil fuels, decreased by up to 30 percent, according to POT

The pollution monitoring satellites of NASA and the European Space Agency issued two images that show a significant change in the levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air over the country between the beginning of the year and the end of February.

The first image reveals large sources of pollution in large cities, including the capital, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The second image shows that most of that pollution has disappeared.

The timing of that improvement in air quality coincides with the moment when government officials in China put Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, at the close.

"This is the first time I see such a dramatic fall in such a wide area for a specific event," said Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

While China's carbon emissions are a small fraction of its total annual emissions, it is substantial in a global context, since China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has now killed nearly 3,500 people and infected more than 100,000 in more than 90 countries and territories. Most cases and deaths have been recorded in China.