Contra Costa County receives 300 coronavirus test kits; Confirmed cases increase to 4 – Up News Info San Francisco

COUNTY COUNTER COSTA (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County, which now has four confirmed cases of coronavirus, said Friday afternoon they received 300 test kits from the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases.

Contra Costa County Health Services Department officials held a press conference to discuss Friday's confirmation of three new new coronavirus cases, including two residents of Contra Costa County who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in front to the coast of San Francisco.

Health officials also provided an update on the first county case, a patient who is in critical condition at a local hospital. It is unknown that the patient, who was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Tuesday, has a travel history that puts him at risk of contracting the virus and had no close contact with another patient before showing symptoms.

The three new cases of COVID-19 are patients currently in quarantine in their homes, according to the county. In addition to the two cruise passengers, it is confirmed that the third patient, also a county resident, had close contact with a coronavirus patient in another jurisdiction.

The three patients are currently in quarantine at home, but are not sick enough to require hospitalization, authorities said.

"We are increasing our tests, we are doing more and more all the time," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county's public health medical director. "We hope to see more cases because of that and we are looking to see where they come from."

While local public health officials do not recommend the closure of occupied schools and public areas such as restaurants and cafeterias, officials advised residents over 50 and people with chronic medical conditions to avoid large crowds and events to reduce risk of contracting the virus.

County officials also plan to discuss the virus at a conference call with representatives from the local school district on Monday.

"We recognize that we are asking people to take measures that, for some, can be detrimental to their lives," said the director of the Department of Health Services, Anna Roth. "We only ask the public to take measures that we believe will have a positive effect in reducing the community risk of coronavirus."

As of Friday morning, there were 69 confirmed cases of the virus in California and one person had died, according to state health officials.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.