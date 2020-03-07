Confirmed Coronavirus & # 39; Cluster & # 39; Grand Princess Mexico Cruise continues to grow – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The number of northern California residents who contracted the coronavirus on a cruise in February to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess increased to at least nine Fridays with three new cases reported in Placer County, two in Contra Costa County and one in Alameda County

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers on the current cruise tested positive for the coronavirus. He said the ship would dock at a "non-commercial port,quot; during the weekend and that more than 2,000 passengers would be allowed to leave the ship.

%MINIFYHTML87f939d155d7f628ee94489a69735a6e11% %MINIFYHTML87f939d155d7f628ee94489a69735a6e12%

"We have developed a plan that will be implemented this weekend to take the ship to a non-commercial port," Pence said. “All passengers and crew will be examined to detect the coronavirus. Those who need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who require additional medical attention will receive it … We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the health of Americans and those involved in the Great Princess. And just as important to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease. "

While the current cruise has generated great concern, local health officials also dealt with the health problems associated with the coronavirus that arose from the previous round trip of the ship from San Francisco to Mexico from February 11 to 21 .

Hundreds of residents of Northern California were on the popular cruise and so far nine have been diagnosed with the virus; At least one former passenger has died.

Among those on the cruise was Margie Hartle, who said that when she got off the ship many people were coughing. You cannot understand why all the passengers who were on the ship have not been tested.

"We were in the zero zone and there are 2,500 people leaving, right now in Sacramento, in the foothills, whatever they are carriers," he said. "What is happening … just because of my sanity (I would like to be tested) because I don't know if I'm a carrier or not."

Hartle said that on his trip back to the Sacramento area there were several people coughing.

"I was sitting there and many people were coughing," said the 69-year-old. "I thought this was unusual because the air conditioner had not been on for so long. So I covered my mouth … They (the sick people) were my age, over 50 years old. And I thought: 'A lot of people are coughing a lot … Why are everyone coughing?

Dr. Christopher Braden, Deputy Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infections at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there was "a group,quot; of potential coronavirus patients on that trip.

READ ALSO:

FULL COVERAGE: Coronavir outbreak

"There are a number of other people who have been identified with some type of symptoms that are being tested now," he said at a press conference earlier this week, announcing the death of the 71-year-old Rocklin adult resident who had Had been in the boat. "That information will be updated as we learn more."

"There is a group of diseases associated with the cruise," he continued, adding that researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were trying to track all passengers on the unfortunate cruise.

On Thursday night, Placer County officials said they have three new cases involving Grand Princess passengers. Two had mild symptoms that were already resolved; The third party currently has mild symptoms. All three are isolated at home and none required hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County health officials confirmed their second case of suspected coronavirus infection in a patient who was also on the Grand Princess cruise.

The Sonoma County Health Services Department said the patient, along with another cruise patient, were in isolation rooms in a hospital.

The department received a list of 78 Sonoma County residents who were on the Grand Princess cruise between February 11 and 21, said DHS spokesman Rohish Lal.

Twenty-five of the 78 people took the ferry back to Sonoma County and two of them tested positive for the virus. The Department of Health Services contacted the ferry passengers to inform them of positive cases.

Anxiety was high among the other former passengers of the ship.

On Thursday, San Bruno officials closed the center of older people in that city as a precautionary measure after learning that three former passengers, who had been on the Mexico cruise, had recently visited the senior center and helped in The lunch program. The three people were recommended to self-quarantine at home.

Another passenger on the trip, Judy Cádiz de Lodi, said she and her husband became ill afterwards, but they didn't think much until they learned that a travel companion had died from the virus. Now, they can't get a direct answer on how to get tested, he said.

With Mark Cadiz, 65, with a fever, the couple cares not only for themselves, but for the possibility that, if they got the infection, they would have passed it on to others.

“They tell us to stay at home, but nobody told me until yesterday that I would stay at home. We were in Sacramento, we were in Martinez, we were in Oakland. We took a train home from the cruise, ”said Judy Cádiz. "I really hope we are negative so nobody gets infected."