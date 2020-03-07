Come out, people. It will be beautiful

%MINIFYHTML54f49549e4947bb09048ce1e07f83e8c11% %MINIFYHTML54f49549e4947bb09048ce1e07f83e8c12%

Plan to go out on Saturday, because the sun and heat will be abundant.

Denver highs are expected to reach 70 degrees with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Sunday will remain warm, with highs in the top 60, before the rising clouds give rise to the possibility of rain at the end of the day.

The highs will remain close to 60 for much of next week, with possibilities of rain from Tuesday to Thursday.