CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

England remains in the Six Nations title race in 2020 after beating Wales 33-30 at Twickenham. Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly and Manu Tuilagi noted England's attempts.

%MINIFYHTML3d4140a300f9f478d195b711784e6b0715% %MINIFYHTML3d4140a300f9f478d195b711784e6b0716%

Liverpool has 25 points ahead at the top of the Premier League after they came from a goal to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield. They need three more victories to guarantee their first league title in 30 years.

Dele Alli scored his 50th Premier League goal to beat Tottenham a 1-1 draw at Burnley. Chris Wood opened the scoring before Alli matched from the penalty spot.

Leeds is the best in the Sky Bet Championship. They beat Huddersfield 2-0 to move over West Brom at the top of the table, after they could only tie 0-0 in Swansea.

Leigh Griffiths scored his first hat-trick in four years when Celtic beat St Mirren 5-0 in the Scottish Premier League. They moved 16 points above the Rangers at the top of the table.