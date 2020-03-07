Civil panel will examine LASD policy at the crime scene, accident photos – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The civil oversight panel of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department agreed to examine the agency's policies for taking pictures at crime and accident scenes following the recent controversy over agents who shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva asked the panel to review the policies, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

"We accept the invitation … and we look forward to working with the sheriff on this," Patti Giggans, the president of the Sheriff's Civil Oversight Commission, told the newspaper on Saturday.

Villanueva said last week that eight agents were involved in taking and sharing photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims at the scene of the January 26 accident in Calabasas and ordered that those photos be destroyed.

The deputies involved face possible disciplinary measures once the department concludes their investigation.

"It was such a difficult scene dealing with first-hand families at the Lost Hills station … assuring them that we are doing everything possible, and then discovering days after this happened; it is just a feeling of betrayal," Villanueva said earlier. "All the photos we know that were in people's possession were deleted."

Villanueva said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Los Angeles County coroner were the only agencies that were supposed to take photos at the scene of the accident.

TMZ reported that the agents who responded to the scene of the accident took the photos that included the remains of the victims and said that one of them was an internship assistant who tried to impress a girl in a bar a few days after the accident by showing her the photos . According to TMZ, a bartender heard that conversation and filed a complaint online with the sheriff's department.

In a statement issued by the department, Villanueva said he was "deeply disturbed by the thought that deputies could allegedly participate in such an insensitive act."

According to a Times report, public security sources with knowledge of the events said in the days after the accident, the department quietly ordered deputies to remove photos from the scene to avoid facing disciplinary measures.

The helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside earlier this year in dense fog, killing the Lakers' retired legend, their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on their way to a youth basketball game. The other victims were Christina Mauser; Payton and Sarah Chester; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

