Ciara postpones her next concert in Texas due to coronavirus

The South by Southwest music, film and technology festival would begin on March 13 in Austin, Texas. On March 6, days after companies like Apple, Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, Vevo, Mashable and WarnerMedia withdrew from the 2020 event, the organizers and the city announced their cancellation, adding that it could be rescheduled.

"The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the instructions of the City," reads a statement on the event website. "We are devastated to share this news with you. & # 39; The show must continue & # 39; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working to overcome the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. "

"As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that & # 39; there is no evidence that closing SXSW or any other meeting will make the community more secure & # 39; however, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the decision of the City of Austin, "the statement said. "We are committed to doing our part to help protect our Austin staff, assistants and colleagues."