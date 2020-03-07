Ciara and Russell Wilson show their boxing skills in a new video: the pregnant singer destroyed her intense training

Ciara is seriously pregnant with her third child, but is crushing her workouts with her husband, Russell Wilson, at her side.

This week, the quarterback turned to social media and posted a video where he participates in an intense boxing training with Ciara.

In the video, the powerful couple sweats while throwing heavy punches at their punching bags.

The NFL star captioned the video: "Training with my lady … @ Ciara let's shout dat … 🤣😂🤪 …", wrote the Seahawks quarterback in his subtitle for the video. Wilson then added frankly, "also, I think I could have dropped one while balancing #GasMask 🤭🥴💪🏾🏆🥊 #KnockOut."

He published a second clip where he worked with a personal trainer and explained: “Warm up in the morning !!! 5 am start … Are we trying our best to be great? #LIMITLESSMINDSET Let's do it together! #DangerTrain 🥇🤩🏆🥶😎 ".

Ciara replied with: "He woke me up with that greatness." I at 5 am 🤦🏽‍♀️ Lawd🤣 … but I'm here for that! My session begins a little later "Let's understand."

A fan said: "The goals are the cutest couple, but it shows that Ciara can't fight,quot;

Russ practices like this when Schottenheimer equals three straight plays 😎 ".

Another commentator declared: he cut his hair and went back to business. Their swings seem legitimate to me, especially for someone very pregnant. ”

This sponsor wrote: "That subtitle was,quot; aww, you are also cute … Come on, Russ. "Encanta I love it when a couple of trains together. You got up brother. Best QB in the league, and you're not close. It's 7 am on my day off, now Russell made me get up and go to the gym … damn. Ok, ok, I'm up. LET'S GO !!! GYM TIME 🌹 "

In a recent interview, Ciara spoke about her husband saying: “Before I met my husband, I went through one of the most challenging phases of my life. She was a single mother and had never been to that place before. That really made me stop and look back on the trip, and I thought, "Okay, I have to change something here."

She added: “I have always been a person who prayed regardless of the circumstances, but when I prayed at that time, I would be particular about what I expected in my life when it came to love and only myself, my own growth. I was ready to level up in general, only in life, period. I wanted so much more about myself, so I would definitely pray a lot. I would cry a lot, and then I would pray a lot, and God is good! "

