Chris Martin, Madison Beer among the stars will perform at the Lovr Benefit Concert

Made to advocate for the end of the DUI, this first annual musical event in memory of the tragically murdered singer LOVR will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in California on March 21.

Coldplay& # 39; s Chris Martin, Madison BeerY Daya They are among the stars that are presented at the first annual benefit concert of LOVR.

All singers will take the stage at the event at the Hollywood Palladium in California on March 21, in memory of the singer LOVR, real name, Noah Benardout, who was tragically killed on August 1, 2019 by a drunk driver while waiting to cross a West Hollywood street.

The promising star was offered a record deal, and was about to release his new EP, the day he was killed.

Presented by the Noah Benardout Foundation, the event is held to advocate for the end of the DUI (Driving Under the Influence), with Sofia Carson, Brave, Nicholas Petricca from Walk the moon, Romeo from FARR, San Bodhi, Dreamers, LemmoY The Javi among the other acts confirmed to go on stage.

Meanwhile actor Andy Garciacomedian Fahim Anwarand media personality Ross King They are included in the list of presenters and celebrity advocates for the event.

The LOVR benefit also marks the first time that the three main California law enforcement departments join forces to demonstrate how they are fighting the DUI epidemic within the Los Angeles community.

The funds from the event will go to the Noah Benardout Foundation, which advocates the end of DUI deaths through music and education.