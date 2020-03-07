Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, could have shared a picture of where her son, Aeko, was conceived, is this TMI?

Um, this could be too much information. Ammika Harris and Chris Brown recently welcomed an adorable baby named Aeko Catori.

The boy was born on November 20, 2019; and Ammika recently took social media, where she shared a photo of where it was conceived.

The model published a photo of an impressive hotel room in Paris, France; and used the next title that made his fans go crazy. She wrote: "Paris 2019,quot;.

One person, who understood the clue, said: “When did you get pregnant? Probably such a fantastic trip. Looking at your post, reassure me. They are simple but relaxing. 😂😂😂😩 "

Another sponsor revealed: “Where Aeko was made 🥴😂. @ ammikaaa Paris will always have a special place in your heart for many reasons 💗💗💙❤️❤️🙏 ".

This follower said: "It was not an interesting day. One of those days that will remain in your memory forever, loving the atmosphere of the room of those birds in the lamps? 😍👌"

Meanwhile, Ammika and Chris are parents while they are miles away: he is in California while she lives in Germany.

A source said this about the situation: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at this time, and is still in Germany at this time with Aeko." It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The informant continued to add to Hollywood life: “Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that he also has great support from Ammika's family. Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

The person added: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but he is always working on something behind scene,quot;. Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They also update often so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything related to Aeko. "

The two parents are trying their best to make things work.



