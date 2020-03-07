China may be overcoming the coronavirus, at a painful cost

Still, the total number of infections in China, in more than 80,000, is staggering. And there are reasons to doubt the official figures.

In the first days of the outbreak, a The shortage of test kits and hospital beds meant that many could not get tested. It is likely that many mild infections are not detected. The government has changed the way it counts cases several times in recent weeks, which caused large fluctuations in reported figures, although experts say such adjustments are not unusual.

Medical experts say there have been few signs that the government has conducted aggressive tests to detect the coronavirus outside the medical facilities in Hubei. According to experts, until they extend the scope of the tests, it will be impossible to determine the true extent of the epidemic because those who have mild infections may not see a doctor.

"Right now we are focused on the tip of the iceberg," said David Hui, director of the Stanley Ho Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The ruling Communist Party praises the slowdown of the outbreak as a sign of the superiority of its authoritarian political system, from top to bottom, which gives officials an almost uncontrolled power. But their harsh measures are testing the patience of their citizens, many of whom think that such repression could have been avoided if the officials had not first hidden the magnitude of the outbreak and silenced the complainants.

The impact of the restrictions has been felt most sharply in Hubei, where 56 million people have been scrutinized effectively since January. For more than five weeks, the typically bustling center of universities, commerce and transportation has been transformed into a collection of ghost towns as the virus has devastated communities, trapped entire families and infected thousands of medical workers.

China's experience in fighting the virus has also highlighted the risk of family transmission if hospitals run out of beds and test kits, as they did in Wuhan, where for weeks, many of the patients were sent to their homes and infected.