Children with disabilities approach animals in the Tarrant County Youth Cattle Contest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some special children were invited to a show and were given the opportunity to approach the animals at the Tarrant County Junior Livestock Show in Fort Worth on Saturday morning.

Participants concluded the program by partnering with children with disabilities to provide them with experience with cattle at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

It is the 70th year of the junior cattle fair, and involves children of all ages.

"It's amazing where some of them go," said R.L. Felbt of the Tarrant County Junior Cattle Association. "I have been involved with him long enough now that we have now seen children aged five and six and now they are married adults and they are returning and helping us with the program as superintendent."

This year, there was a record participation of 821 children.

There was a sale on Saturday afternoon, but the amount raised has not yet been published. However, last year they raised more than $ 500,000.