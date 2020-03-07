Child on a beaten bike, killed by platform truck in Palo Alto – Up News Info San Francisco

PALO ALTO (Up News Info SF) – A boy from Palo Alto on a bicycle was killed Friday night after crashing into a flatbed truck, Palo Alto police said.

The cyclist and the truck headed east on California Avenue, with a child on the sidewalk, around 7:40 p.m. When the truck turned right on El Camino Real and collided with the cyclist, police said.

The police did not disclose the name of the high school boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Palo Alto, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. He was not summoned or arrested, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The police do not believe that drugs or alcohol have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone who has witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to the police about it should call the 24-hour dispatch center of the police department at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous suggestions can be sent by email to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

Suggestions can also be sent anonymously through a free mobile application, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

