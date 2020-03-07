Charlie Baker says he will veto the gas tax increase bill

Gov. Charlie Baker reaffirmed his opposition Thursday to a bill that would increase the state gas tax, saying he will veto the proposal backed by the state House of Representatives if it lands at his desk.

The tax, which lawmakers in the House of Representatives approved on Wednesday, would put the State of the Bay in an "anti-competitive position with people across the border," Baker said Thursday. Boston Herald reports.

"First of all, we have a long way to go in this process," Baker told reporters. "I really don't like to speculate on those things, but I said before that we don't support a gas tax and that if we did we would veto it."

The reduction of five cents taxes on gasoline is a facet of the legislative package, which legislators say would generate between $ 522 million and $ 612 million a year to finance repairs to the MBTA and maintenance of roads and state bridges. The bills also include the imposition of higher fares on travel by shared travel companies and the corporate minimum special tax.

Specifically, lawmakers propose to increase the state gas tax from 24 to 29 cents per gallon, with a total increase of 9 cents per gallon in diesel fuel.

The representatives approved bill 113-40, according to the Herald. The Senate is expected to review the proposal sometime before its debate on the May budget.

Baker has long opposed raising the gas tax and, instead, has advocated his own transportation bond bill of $ 18 billion. Last week, expressing disappointment with the House's proposal, Baker said his plan is "absolutely,quot; affordable without a tax increase.

"Not long ago because of the weather," Baker said of the House bill on Thursday. "We have a $ 18 million bond bill that is currently before the Legislature. That will give us dry dust to do a lot of work on local roads, state roads and public transportation. And I hope something like that project of law arises from this process before the end of the session. "