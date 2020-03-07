Chargers, Ekeler agree to a 4-year, $ 24.5 million contract extension – Up News Info Los Angeles

COSTA MESA (CBSLA / AP) – The season of Austin Ekeler's break with the Los Angeles Chargers has resulted in an extension of the contract.

The broker accepted a four-year deal with the Chargers worth $ 24.5 million, including $ 15 million guaranteed. Ekeler was scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new year of the league starts on March 18.

%MINIFYHTML7973ca977e625fff20022d43e96adb4211% %MINIFYHTML7973ca977e625fff20022d43e96adb4212%

According to Adam Schefter, member of the NFL Senior Insider of ESPN, Cameron Weiss from Dynamic Sports Group and the Executive Vice President of Chargers Ed McGuire has been negotiating the agreement since early January.

Chargers and restricted free agent RB Austin Ekeler reached an agreement on a four-year, $ 24.5 million deal that includes $ 15 million guaranteed, sources report to ESPN.@camRONweiss from @DynamicSportGrp Y @ChargersEVP Ed McGuire has been negotiating the agreement since early January. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2020

Ekeler was not selected before signing with the Chargers in 2017. He went from being an outstanding special team to a threat in the field during his three seasons. He was seventh in the league and fourth in the AFC this season with 1,550 yards of scrimmage (557 running, 993 receiving). He also scored 11 touchdowns.

Among the highlights of Ekeler in 2019 were scoring the winning touchdown of the game in overtime in the first game against Indianapolis and publishing the 35th NFL game with 100 yards running and receiving in Week 14 in Jacksonville. Ekeler had 213 yards of scrimmage (112 receiving, 101 running) in just 12 touches, which is the least amount in a game to reach that milestone.

Ekeler will play an important role in a Chargers offense that will undergo many changes. The franchise will have a new quarterback after announcing last month that it will not re-sign Philip Rivers after a disappointing 5-11 year. Los Angeles, which has the sixth pick in the draft, also has a pending exchange with Carolina that involves left tackle Russell Okung by guard Trae Turner.

It also means that runner Melvin Gordon is unlikely to re-sign. Gordon resisted during the first three weeks of last season and averaged only 3.8 yards per carry when he returned. Gordon is looking for a multi-year deal after registering more than 1,200 yards of scrimmage in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to & # 39; 18.

General manager Tom Telesco said during the exploration combination that he believes Ekeler may be the leader of the Chargers, but that it would be ideal to pair him with another. Justin Jackson has shown some flashes, but has been plagued with injuries in the past two seasons.

“He can handle the touches. Would you like me to load the ball 30, 35 times per game, which almost nobody does? I think we want to match it with anyone, "Telesco said of Ekeler." He can do a lot with football with the amount of touches he receives. It doesn't just have to be like a runner. We can put it in the slot. We can get it out wide. He is a very dangerous player for us and a large part of our offense. He is going to play a lot. "

(© Copyright 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).