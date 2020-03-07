Celebrate the movie that changes women this international women's day

Tomorrow is International Women's Day, so we celebrate a little early by honoring some of the most iconic women who are changing the movie!

As Hollywood slowly begins to include more diverse voices, we have seen many more directors, writers and producers finally have their names in the lights.

Last year, we saw filmmakers like Lulu Wang, Lorene Scarfaria, Alma Har & # 39; the Y Mindy kaling They reach the headlines from when their films win in prize shows to offers of distribution of discs with transmission services.

And although, once again, no woman was nominated this year at the Oscars for her leadership achievements, we saw Greta Gerwig He obtained his second Academy Award nomination, this time for Adapted Screenplay.

The best part? We are receiving a great list of films this year that will be directed by women, such as Patty jenkinsequel of superheroes Wonder Woman 1984 or Emerald Fennellthe breakup of Sundance, Promising young woman.