Celebrate the movie that changes women this international women's day

Tomorrow is International Women's Day, so we celebrate a little early by honoring some of the most iconic women who are changing the movie!
As Hollywood slowly begins to include more diverse voices, we have seen many more directors, writers and producers finally have their names in the lights.
Last year, we saw filmmakers like Lulu Wang, Lorene Scarfaria, Alma Har & # 39; the Y Mindy kaling They reach the headlines from when their films win in prize shows to offers of distribution of discs with transmission services.
And although, once again, no woman was nominated this year at the Oscars for her leadership achievements, we saw Greta Gerwig He obtained his second Academy Award nomination, this time for Adapted Screenplay.
The best part? We are receiving a great list of films this year that will be directed by women, such as Patty jenkinsequel of superheroes Wonder Woman 1984 or Emerald Fennellthe breakup of Sundance, Promising young woman.
To honor the holiday, check out 15 of the women who are changing the movie below!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lorene Scafaria
We all saw Hustlers dominated the box office last year and I can thank Lorene Scafaria by the amazing direction behind the Jennifer Lopez-led film. Before directing the dramatic comedy, Scafaria had directed The endless playlist of Nick and Nora, The Nosy Y Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. Regardless of what the talented director works next, we can't wait to see him.
Tytus Zmijewski / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Lana and Lilly Wachowski
Any movie fan of the late 90s recalls the cultural phenomenon of Matrix, the science fiction movie that the Wachowskis co-directed After the great success of the first film, we obtained three other films of the franchise that the sisters produced, directed or wrote. They also wrote V for Vendetta and directed, wrote and produced 2015 ascent to Jupiter. Emotionally Lana Wachowski will be writing and directing next year Matrix 4meeting with Keanu Reeves& # 39; Neo for the first time in 18 years.
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Emerald Fennell
While we know her for The crown, this year we will also meet Emerald Fennell for her role behind the camera as a director when her movie, Promising young woman, hit the screens. The visceral film, which received excellent reviews of its premiere in Sundance, assaults in the #MeToo era without apology. We are eager to see it, especially because Fennell was also one of the writers of Killing Eva last year!
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images for American Airlines
Alma Har & # 39; el
We saw Shia LaBeouf return to the big screen last year in the powerful semi-autobiographical film he wrote called Honey boy, which was powerfully directed by Alma Har & # 39; el. Har & # 39; he was able to capture the very personal and intimate relationship between a child and his abusive father and ended up earning the honor of the Directors Guild Awards for the feature film for the first time. Prior to her feature film work, Har & # 39; he is an accomplished director of music videos and advertising, and won a Clio award for her Airbnb campaign, one of the most important awards in the advertising space.
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
Lulu Wang
Last year, one of the most talked about movies was the indie. The farewell, especially after he caught Awkwafina a victory of the Golden Globes. Lulu Wang It was the creative force behind the moving film, which also won the Best Film Award at the Independent Spirit Awards. Before his revolutionary movie, Wang also directed a 2014 movie called Posthumous and this year is the writer and director behind the web series Expatriates
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images
Adele Lim
Despite having worked as a writer and television producer for years, Adele Lim He is now a film force to consider after his success as a screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018
Lim not only rolled with the punches and adapted to write a script instead of a television episode, but also used his own education to add to the feminine view of the history and cultural perspectives that fans loved so much. Now, she is using her experience as a Malaysian writer of Chinese descent to help Disney tell a new story for the upcoming animated fantasy and adventure film, which Deadline says will have an Asian element. Oh, and now she is a mentor of new writers for the Asian Pacific Coalition in the Entertainment New Writers Scholarship.
Presley Ann / FilmMagic
Rachel Morrison
Rachel Morrison He could be behind the camera as a cinematographer, but his work is frontal and central, as are his achievements in the cinema. In 2018, she became the first woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography at the Oscars for Mudbound. Then he worked in 2018 Black Panther as director of photography for the film, which made her the first woman to have that title / role in any big-budget superhero movie and in any period of the Marvel movie. In addition, she continued working while she was eight months pregnant in the next movie. Against all the enemies because I felt it was "MY choice and nobody else's,quot; how long he worked and how long he left.
John Salangsang / REX / Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay It is a familiar name these days and deserves all the publicity they have given it.
In 2015 he directed Selma, which was followed by 13, Which earned him an Oscar nomination and a Primetime Emmy award. Then he went on to direct A wrinkle in time, becoming one of the only women to direct a film budgeted for more than $ 100, and the only woman of color who did it.
You can catch her Queen sugar in the OWN program or the very nominated last year, When they see us, on Netflix.
C Flanigan / Getty Images
Kathryn Bigelow
In 2009, Kathryn Bigelow she became the first woman to win an Academy Award for Best Director for the film The injured closet and there still has to be another woman to win the prize. The film itself won six Oscars that year and Bigelow not only advanced in the male-dominated category, but also demonstrated that women can direct action movies and war movies with precision and as effectively as their male counterparts. Then she directed Zero thirty dark to critical acclaim and produced the war drama Triple border.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Patty jenkins
A successful movie about a female superhero directed by a female? What a concept! Although this makes a lot of sense, it was still a big problem when Patty jenkins directed 2017 Wonder Woman, which ultimately raised more than $ 800 million worldwide, making Jenkins the most successful female director of a real action movie. Later this summer, we can catch the Wonder Woman 1984 sequel that Jenkins directed when he reaches theaters.
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Yalitza Aparico
Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparico It has a kind of fairy tale, which makes it more relatable. When Alfonso Cuaron he set out to lead his film Rome, went to the hometown of Aparico, Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca in Mexico, but she focused on studying to be a school teacher. After attending an open casting, the director discovered her and once she enrolled in the project, her life changed instantly. The film was a great success, he traveled all over the world to promote it and even appeared on the cover of Vogue Mexico. Oh, and she won an Oscar nomination, which made her the second Mexican actress to be in the Best Actress category in the history of the award. No matter what you do next, Aparico has shown that indigenous women can do whatever they want.
Andrew H. Walker / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig It shows that no matter how long it takes, it's worth fighting for your solo adventures. Although she has been in the entertainment industry for years as an actress, in 2017 she was finally behind the camera as a writer and director of Lady bird and as her first solo director debut she did it. Gerwig worked on the script for Lady bird for years, but once he made the film, it was an instant hit by obtaining five Oscar nominations, including Best Director. She followed her success with Little woman, which earned him an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Lady Gaga
At most Lady Gaga She is an iconic singer, but now she is a movie star worthy of praise and admiration. Gaga not only showed a softer side to herself as A star has been born Ally, but showed that she could be a protagonist no matter how difficult it was. With her first leading role and her first feature film, she won numerous awards and nominations, including an Oscar nomination for best actress and an Oscar victory for the best original song, which is huge. In addition, he won a Grammy, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his composition work on the film. Clearly, she is not a thing, she is a chameleon and the world should take note.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Acura
Mindy kaling
Mindy kaling He does everything and is now making films in the world of cinema. After debuting his movie Late at night At Sundance Film Festival in January 2019, Kaling, who wrote, directed and starred in the film, made history by selling his film to Amazon. The sale was not only one of the largest pacts in Sundance's history with its price of $ 13 million, but it was the $ 17.5 million deal that Fox Searchlight made for The birth of a nation for global rights: this agreement is the only agreement for US rights to reach the $ 13 million mark. In addition, Kaling is using her own past as the only color writer when she began writing in The office to change the gender gap in your projects, what you did by adding Nisha Ganatra, a filmmaker of Indian descent, to direct the film.
