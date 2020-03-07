Catherine Spencer: former Red Roses captain in her quest & # 39; brutal & # 39; in rugby | Rugby Union News





Catherine Spencer talks about the emotions of not reaching a dream

The former captain of England, Catherine Spencer, talks exclusively with Sky sports about his quest to win a Rugby World Cup and the difficulties of not achieving it.

Talking as a guest in the week Will Greenwood PodcastSpencer, who won 63 games with England between 2004 and 2011, and captained his country since 2007, talked about his emotional history and his new autobiography. Mud, Maul, Mask.

The 40-year-old woman reported how fighting for a dream can hurt you and, where appropriate, how two final defeats of the Rugby World Cup in 2006 and 2010, the latter in Twickenham Stoop, were incredibly difficult to handle.

"(The book) is an honest representation of my emotions around my rugby trip and specifically my quest to win the Rugby World Cup. Approaching me on one occasion, very close on a second occasion and not coming," he said.

No. 8 won six Six Nations titles in his career, but lost two World Cup finals.

"In a way it is quite brutal. The beginning of the book is quite difficult to read, and it was difficult to write. It opens the emotional work of trying to achieve a dream, which for me was trying to win a World of Rugby Cup.

"It was really difficult. To put things in context, we lost in 2006 but we had four really good years between the two World Cups. We beat New Zealand in 2009 in Twickenham, which was a fantastic day for the team and really pushed us towards the World Cup in 2010.

"We probably had that favorite tag and it was a World Cup at home with the final at Twickenham Stoop, and we faced New Zealand in that final in a stadium with sold out tickets. All expectations were on us and the profile of the Media was really growing remarkably.

"As a player and captain in the midst of all that, there was a lot of pressure on that, although most of that probably came from ourselves."

"We were going to win this World Cup. We were good enough to win it and that is exactly what we were going to do, it is what we had been working for during the previous four-year World Cup cycle, and before the last World Cup Cup too.

"Many of us had been playing for years to get to this position, so it was a great thing. There really was no other choice. Get out and win."

Spencer, who scored 18 attempts in his career in England, was captain of his country from 2007 to 2010, before retiring in 2011

"On the day, the atmosphere was electric and I had not experienced anything like that. The overwhelming wave of support from the people around us was phenomenal, it really was."

"We entered the game and it was very tight. We were 10-10 for a while, and in fact I spent the last 10 minutes on the bench because they had suspended me, which I found very difficult in the end."

"I was helpless, I couldn't do anything and the Black Ferns scored a penalty and won 13-10. It was something we hadn't really prepared for. I hadn't prepared for that as an individual or captain."

"And suddenly I had to change our focus. We still had the opportunity to promote our game, promote our sport. I needed to stay as athletes and female athletes."

"That really became a kind of second job, but behind that I had all these emotions and the absolute devastation we had just lost, and I really didn't know how to deal with it on that day. And then on the days and weeks after that.

"That trip to the World Cup and the excitement behind losing was really very difficult to handle."

The final defeat of the 2010 World Cup against New Zealand was a dark day for Spencer

Four years after that narrow final World Cup defeat, Spencer was in a studio after retirement for Sky sports in the 2014 Rugby World Cup final, when the Red Roses beat Canada to become world champions.

No. 8 was crying in the studio at the time, but he admits that now they were not necessarily tears of joy that the viewer might have thought they were.

"They weren't. Some thought Sophie Hemming and Maggie Alphonsi, my best friends playing there, and that they had just won a World Cup. For Gary Street, Graham Smith, fantastic."

"But really overwhelmingly, these emotions began to overflow that it hadn't happened four years ago. And we should have done it, it should have happened. I was devastated by myself because it didn't happen."

Spencer could not help feeling emotions of devastation and jealousy when England won the World Cup in 2014

"And I had all these emotions that I didn't necessarily want to feel, but I had no control over them. It was a good job at Sky, because we went to a publicity break! It could make up a bit! And fix my mascara!

"It was difficult. I enjoy working in a studio for me, but I was also very aware that I was still a former England captain and work to be an ambassador for our sport. That is what I needed to do at that time in the studio.

"I had to hide my emotions and I had to do it many times. And only now, 10 years later, I feel able to be so honest with my thoughts."

"I have recently spoken with some of my teammates, such as Sophie Hemming, who was one of the winners of the World Cup in 2014, and we were very close, and she said: & # 39; I didn't know, I should have known & # 39 ;, and I told him that I didn't want to talk to any of my teammates who had won in 2014, because I didn't want to take anything away from them.

"What an amazing achievement. I didn't want to tell you how I felt."

England celebrates after winning the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup

If the final victory of 2014 was a defining moment, it was 2010, which felt like the day that women's rugby was put on the map.

That tournament and the great crowd for the final added to the fact that something had changed. The way it was perceived, marked, covered women's rugby.

Despite being a day of immense personal disappointment, can Spencer now look at it as part of something of long-term importance?

"I remember that after the final in the bar area and two boys approached me and said: & # 39; If they had told us four or five weeks ago that we would really pay a ticket to come see female rugby, we would not I have believed you

"And it was a direct result of the coverage, of the televised matches. The media coverage made them go and pay money to watch a women's match, and that summed it up in some way."

"People started following us and did not have to seek or seek coverage because it was beginning to be a bit more obvious to anyone in the audience and the rugby environment in general."

"Women's rugby began to appear on the map and was very significant for us around 2009 and 2010 onwards.

"Sky's coverage, and not only do I say this because I'm talking to you, but it was very, very important to us."

