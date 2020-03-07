Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon compete in a fitness challenge

Janice Yi / NBC
Carrie Underwood She is a fitness queen.
The 36-year-old country superstar showed how fit she is The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Of course, Underwood blew Jimmy Fallon out of the water with their physical abilities when they competed with each other in a series of exercise games to determine who is the fittest. After all, the "Remind Me,quot; singer was there to promote her new exercise book Find your way: honor your body, feed your soul and strengthen yourself with Fit52 Life.
The first challenge to determine who would take the title home was a course called "The Hang 10,quot;, where the two had to compete against a four-legged court by matching their hands and feet with the respective images on the floor. Fallon compared it to a "Dance Dance Revolution to Twister."
During his second challenge, called "Bodzilla," Fallon explained to Underwood that he would lead the blindfolded singer to walk through the miniature city without knocking down any buildings while holding a board. For the last challenge, the two had to duck in a bear drag while trying to fly some ping pong balls.
Of course, Underwood won the last round once again, proving that his physical abilities should not be disturbed.
During his interview, Underwood also talked more about his new exercise book.
"I have been falling more and more in love with health and fitness for the past 15 years," Underwood explained. "I started 5 years ago working with DICK & # 39; s Sporting Goods to make CALIA, which is the clothing brand we design and do … I am very proud of it, celebrating our fifth birthday, and since that door opened and I started doing that … it just evolved more, so we decided to write a book. "
In addition to his book, Underwood also launched a new mobile fitness application.
More recently, the singer shared an update on how she and her family were after the devastating Nashville tornado that affected the area.
During his appearance on Tuesday's episode of the Today On the show, Underwood said her family was fine but that her husband and children had to go to their "safe room,quot; early this morning. "He said he had to go up the stairs at 2 a.m. and grab the children and take them to, we have a small safe room in our house," he explained. "I bet everyone was crying."
