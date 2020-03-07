Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon compete in a fitness challenge

Carrie Underwood She is a fitness queen.

The 36-year-old country superstar showed how fit she is The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Of course, Underwood blew Jimmy Fallon out of the water with their physical abilities when they competed with each other in a series of exercise games to determine who is the fittest. After all, the "Remind Me,quot; singer was there to promote her new exercise book Find your way: honor your body, feed your soul and strengthen yourself with Fit52 Life.

The first challenge to determine who would take the title home was a course called "The Hang 10,quot;, where the two had to compete against a four-legged court by matching their hands and feet with the respective images on the floor. Fallon compared it to a "Dance Dance Revolution to Twister."

During his second challenge, called "Bodzilla," Fallon explained to Underwood that he would lead the blindfolded singer to walk through the miniature city without knocking down any buildings while holding a board. For the last challenge, the two had to duck in a bear drag while trying to fly some ping pong balls.

Of course, Underwood won the last round once again, proving that his physical abilities should not be disturbed.