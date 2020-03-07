Cardiff fans accused of discriminatory chants in Barnsley | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3b3ec0a31034b5511b72726a0c562fa911% %MINIFYHTML3b3ec0a31034b5511b72726a0c562fa912%







Barnsley is investigating two incidents of alleged discriminatory behavior at Oakwell on Saturday, including a song sung by Cardiff fans.

The anti-discriminatory announcements were played twice during the 2-0 defeat at Barnsley's home against the Bluebirds and the Tykes subsequently pledged to take the "strongest possible action,quot; against anyone proving their guilt.

"The first announcement was related to an isolated incident on the South Stand, reported by Barnsley's supporters, towards the end of the first half," Barnsley said in a statement. "Delegates were deployed in the specific area.

"No more reports were made, however, a thorough investigation is now under way."

"Any form of discrimination is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Oakwell. We will take the strongest possible measures against anyone who is behaving in that way."

"The second announcement relates to a discriminatory song sung by supporters of Cardiff City, reported in the second half. Barnsley FC will work openly with Cardiff City on this matter."

Cardiff has not yet commented on the incident.