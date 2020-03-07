Can we stop the panic by the coronavirus? The | Health

%MINIFYHTMLfaa643a1e8ce1a35baf24317e1912b4011% %MINIFYHTMLfaa643a1e8ce1a35baf24317e1912b4012%

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the world, so is fear and anxiety, despite the fact that scientists tell people not to panic.

Many countries have suspended schools and public events.

Some deny entry to high-risk region visitors or quarantine them.

This goes against the guidelines of the World Health Organization, which says that these measures are not always effective.

Stock markets from New York to Hong Kong have fallen to 3 percent this week.

The panic over the outbreak has caused a run of basic goods, including toilet paper, as people fear running out of supplies if they are forced to isolate themselves.

So how do we deal with the anxiety surrounding this virus?

Presenter: Maryam Nemazee

Guests:

Dr. Anthony Renshaw – Medical Director in Northern Europe for International SOS, a travel risk and health risk services company.

Philippe Legrain – Financial analyst and economist

Burton Paul – Health Engagement Specialist

Source: Al Jazeera