Camila Cabello confesses that Shawn Mendes' romance is & # 39; exhausting & # 39;

The former Fifth Harmony member has been sincere about her relationship with her collaborator & # 39; Senorita & # 39; when he met at the 2020 Global Awards in London.

Camila Cabello find being in love with Shawn mendes "exhausting."

First Fifth Harmony The singer found love with Shawn last year (2019) after rekindling a friendship that led to romance and inspired her latest album, "Romance."

Speaking at the 2020 Global Awards in London on Thursday, March 5, where he took home the Best Woman award and performed for the crowded crowd of stars, Camila confessed in a conversation with Britain Capital FM that being in a relationship " get it out of you. "

When asked if she was planning more musical collaborations with her boyfriend, she reflected: "I want more, we want more, but we are sincerely in our twenties," which caused speculation that their schedules were too busy to reserve study time.

However, the success creator "My Oh My" continued: "No, not even like that. Just as being in love is exhausting, it takes it away from you … We can't even go to the studio, we can't, yes. We're trying to calm down. "

The couple's last collaboration was the "Miss" success, which topped the world charts when it fell last summer.