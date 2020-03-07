Callum Smith insists that Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez never & # 39; really wanted & # 39; fight him after choosing Billy Joe Saunders | Boxing News

"I don't think they really liked me anyway. They just covered their backs."

















2:14



Smith explains Canelo's negotiations

Callum Smith states that Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez never wanted to fight him after the quick break in the talks that led Billy Joe Saunders to the Mexican.

The WBA and WBO super middleweight champions, Smith and Saunders, respectively, were favorites for one of the most lucrative and exciting positions in boxing, as the opponent who will face Canelo on the Cinco de Mayo weekend In Las Vegas.

Saunders is ready to win the race to defend his belt on May 2 against Canelo, which aims to strengthen his control over a fourth weight division.

Smith said Sky sports: "They made me an offer that I think was too low. I said no. Billy Joe said no to the same offer.

"I thought we would start negotiating and that we would have something back and forth. But that was it. He made an offer and then went to social networks saying he didn't want to fight."

"Good luck to Billy Joe, I hope he goes out and does it."

"But I don't think they really loved me anyway. They just covered their backs."

"They made an offer, it was the first and the last one I heard. They have been negotiating with Billy Joe for the past few weeks. I don't think it's close to being done."

"I am disappointed. It was not a fight I thought would come, but to get an official offer, you start thinking about ways to beat it."

"It was a fight I wanted but good luck to Billy Joe."

"We are both world champions but I am number one in the divisions. Billy Joe is a good fighter who has paid his dues."

"I think I'm the toughest fight for Canelo, but we're both world champions, so we're both tough for him."

Smith, who beat John Ryder last time, must now look for another major fight in 2020.

"I am in a good division in a good position as world champion and undefeated," he said.

"I want the big fights, I want the big names."

Liam Smith chases after Kell Brook

Liam Smith said Sky sports on his desire to fight Kell Brook: "It is no secret that I have done my best to fight. My management is trying to press (promoter Eddie Hearn).

"I appeared in his fight letting him know that he wanted to fight him. Kell seems to be going everywhere other than (towards) me."

"What he says about Amir Khan is what he's doing with me. I know he's not afraid to fight me. But he's definitely afraid of losing to me."

"I'd rather fight Terence Crawford, which I don't think I can get."