Caitlyn Jenner lands in big trouble after making this disrespectful comment under a swimsuit photo of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Although Kylie Jenner took Instagram to flaunt her flawless figure with numerous bikini photographs of her recent trip to the Bahamas, most of her fans were much more intrigued by the ones she posted this weekend with her sister, Kim Kardashian

In the photos, the sisters are killing him in scarce bikinis, and Caitlyn Jenner decided to create a little drama by saying this in the comments section: “The most beautiful women I know! I love you both!"

Fans chase Caitlyn for disrespecting her other daughters.

One person said: “What about the other daughters? only disrespectful Smh May the light and forgiveness be with you, and may you shed light on the hatred in your heart. Amen. 🙏🏽 "

Another social media user said: "So where does that leave Kendall in order? Kim, Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe and then Kylie are amazing."

This fan wrote: "She is his daughter. Why would you say that?"

Kylie recently made headlines because fans wondered what was happening with the billionaire's toe.

In one of his new photos, you can see the makeup mogul of 22 years with his older sister, Kendall Jenner. The two sisters were dressed in matching revealing costumes and were doing a camera pose on a ladder.

However, the attention of Kylie's numerous followers turned to one of the fingers of her right leg, which seemed significantly shorter than the rest.

As a result, the comment section of the post was flooded with people asking why there was so much difference in their fingers until Kylie shared a new Instagram story, in which she shed some light on the matter.

According to the baby mom of Travis Scott, he broke his toe at the time he was still in high school, and since there was nothing one could do for a broken finger, he simply let it heal.

During his explanation, Kylie showed his followers how his feet could look the same from a particular viewing angle and how they looked different if he flexed his right foot.

Apparently, the reality television star was delighted with the state of her limbs, because at one point, she commented: "By the way, I have pretty feet."

However, not everyone shared the same admiration for the creator of lipstick kits, as Kendall expressed his opinion by sharing a photo of his sister's feet and advised him to "Chill Kylie Jenner."



