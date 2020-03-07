Cabrera and Demeritte deepen twice against Gerrit Cole – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLa5573c3756bc7e3851981210db3933da11% %MINIFYHTMLa5573c3756bc7e3851981210db3933da12%

LAKELAND, Florida (AP) – Gerrit Cole gave home runs in consecutive pitches against Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera of Detroit in the first inning on Thursday.

Then, Demeritte and Cabrera went deep against the ace of the New York Yankees in consecutive pitches in the second.

"Probably satisfied with most of the pitches, I just blisted in a handful of the bad guys," Cole said. "It's not my favorite day of 2020 so far, but it's just spring training. Just take it as it is, plain and simple, and we'll learn from it and improve."

Cole, who signed a nine-year contract for $ 324 million as a free agent, allowed six runs. six hits and a walk in two innings with three strikeouts. The 29-year-old right launched 33 of 44 pitches for strikes.

After Victor Reyes had a double start in the first, Demeritte hit a two-run drive and Cabrera hit a home run at the back of a grass berm in the deep left center garden. Demeritte connected another two-run drive in the second and Cabrera launched a pitch from the bottom of the center field.

"Miguel's first homer was a bad pitch. Demeritte's homer in a slider in the first inning was a bad pitch," Cole said. “The 2-2 fast ball that hit the second time reached the top of the area where we wanted to run it. I thought it hit him well. And then we headed to Miggy. I think we got the fastball, but for some reason, maybe I didn't have a fairly consistent life today. "

Cole was sick with a fever on Monday but returned to the stadium on Tuesday.

"It definitely affected the routine, but until today I felt good," Cole said.

He had thrown 3 2/3 goalless entries in his first two starts. He feels he is on target for his expected start of the inaugural day in Baltimore on March 26.

"We are on the right track," said Cole.

BEHIND THE ROTATION

Yankee manager Aaron Boone said left-hander Jordan Montgomery is "solidifying a lot,quot; as the number 4 starter behind Cole, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ

With Luis Severino out for the year after Tommy John's surgery, James Paxton expected to be set aside in May after back surgery and Domingo Germán suspended until June under the Major League domestic violence policy, Boone said that Yankees can be creative about the final place.

"I think in the end we could take many different forms, whether we take advantage of the boys on a given day depending on who is available," Boone said. "The first game always becomes an option on certain days."

