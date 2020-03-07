Burnley 1 – 1 Tottenham

%MINIFYHTML3c379334a1eb6d47ed51be799117640a11% %MINIFYHTML3c379334a1eb6d47ed51be799117640a12%

Dele Alli's penalty won the Spurs a 1-1 draw at Burnley, but a third game without wins saw them lose the opportunity to narrow the gap between the first four or two points.

The Spurs, who entered the game with a series of four straight losses, perhaps were lucky enough to escape Turf Moor with a point after a mediocre opening period during which the hosts deservedly took the lead through Chris's goal. Wood after a loose ball by Hugo Lloris (13)

Jose Mourinho made clear his feelings at the break by introducing Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura, and five minutes after the restart they were level. There he converted from the spot after Ben Mee caught Erik Lamela (50), achieving his 50th goal in the Premier League. in the process.

Moments later, Burnley was denied a penalty when Davinson Sánchez broke into Chris Wood's back and lost a golden opportunity to restore his leadership when the substitute Matej Vydra shot directly at Lloris from close range.

The tie moves the Spurs to four points of Chelsea, which occupies fourth place, which still has a game in hand, while Burnley advances to tenth place, hoping for some kind of European football next season still intact .

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Burnley travels to Man City at 3pm next Saturday, while Tottenham visits RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday at 8pm.