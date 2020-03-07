Brother's traps create a wave of drama – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db11% %MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db12%

Dear Amy: My brother has had a child recently.

I love the baby, my brother and the woman he is with. Except it's not a woman. She is never just a woman.

My brother has a history of womanizing and being with many women at the same time.

My family and I generally get attached to the main woman he is with, only to be hated at the end because they hear about his trap and "we never told them,quot;.

I don't want that to happen with this baby's mother, but how do I address this?

On the one hand, I say something to the poor girl and break my brother's confidence.

On the other hand, if I say nothing, I break your trust.

Either way, it seems that I am caught in a wave of drama. Is there any way that at least the storm can decrease?

– A morally confused sister

Dear Morally Confused: You see this as a matter of breaking trust, or perhaps the other directors involved force you to believe that you have a duty to keep or reveal secrets. You are not in charge of watching your adult brother. It is not due to either party to say it or to lie.

You have to imagine that the women your brother chooses must have a certain awareness of his womanizer, because, presumably, he is deceiving another person when he deals with them.

Because there is a baby in the picture, what is at stake now is different, and you could give a "warning,quot; to your wonderful brother saying, "I just want you to know that the next time I find out you're cheating, I'm not going to keep your secret for you. I could also tell the woman: "My brother has a history of cheating on his partners. I hope he behaves differently with you.

Unfortunately, this does not keep you out of the drama wave, it means that you would be surfing in the first wave. And, I assure you, if you tell a woman that your brother is cheating on her, she could find a way to blame you (or "hate you,quot;), anyway.

Plant your family's banner with this baby and assume that at some point your brother will cheat. If you want (or feel obligated) to declare your loyalty to maintain a close relationship with the girl and her mother, you can say: "Um … this time, I choose her."

Dear Amy: A few months ago, I offered my 45-year-old niece our house for her wedding. This will be his third wedding and the second.

What I thought was going to be an afternoon ceremony with 50 attendees turned into an evening ceremony with 90, followed by an open-air party with a DJ and loud music until the wee hours of the morning.

While we will be issued an event permit, we will not be allowed to have a DJ to play after 9 p.m. That has not eliminated my niece, who asked: "What would the police do to arrest me?" At least I told him that my husband and I would be cited for noise violations.

We also have limited parking on our road. We can accommodate eight to 10 vehicles, but if 70 people show up, there will probably be 35 cars to find parking.

I discussed all this with the police chief of our city (who issues the permits) and said he would be happy to take a tour with all of us next week.

Then there is the issue of the rental of porta-potty, the use of our small kitchen by the catering staff, etc.

The obvious answer here is to tell my niece and her fiance that they will have to make other plans. Can you suggest how to do that?

– anxious aunt

Dear aunt: Recheck your insurance policy. And then say: "I blame myself for not communicating this with greater emphasis before, but your wedding has exceeded our ability to host." I think you'll have to find a professional space for events. "

Do not delay. Do this now.

Dear Amy: “Solidarity friend” informed that her dear friend was about to celebrate a homosexual marriage with “green card”. I do not agree with your answer. These marriages are incorrect and illegal. This friend should call him.

– Deranged

Dear discomfort: This so-called "green card,quot; relationship was really a true "love connection,quot;, at least on the part of a man. I agree that there were many red flags here, but blaming and shaming would not serve the greater good.

(You can send an email to Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)