Home Local News Brother's traps create a wave of drama – Up News Info

Brother's traps create a wave of drama – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db11% %MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db12%

Dear Amy: My brother has had a child recently.

%MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db13%%MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db14%

I love the baby, my brother and the woman he is with. Except it's not a woman. She is never just a woman.

%MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db15% %MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db16%

My brother has a history of womanizing and being with many women at the same time.

My family and I generally get attached to the main woman he is with, only to be hated at the end because they hear about his trap and "we never told them,quot;.

I don't want that to happen with this baby's mother, but how do I address this?

On the one hand, I say something to the poor girl and break my brother's confidence.

On the other hand, if I say nothing, I break your trust.

Either way, it seems that I am caught in a wave of drama. Is there any way that at least the storm can decrease?

– A morally confused sister

Dear Morally Confused: You see this as a matter of breaking trust, or perhaps the other directors involved force you to believe that you have a duty to keep or reveal secrets. You are not in charge of watching your adult brother. It is not due to either party to say it or to lie.

You have to imagine that the women your brother chooses must have a certain awareness of his womanizer, because, presumably, he is deceiving another person when he deals with them.

%MINIFYHTML62a7426f91c6974f6beec12af0de49db17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©