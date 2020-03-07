Brooklyn Nets separates from head coach Kenny Atkinson | NBA News

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Kenny Atkinson, with assistant Jacque Vaughn in charge of the rest of the season.

Atkinson made his NBA coach debut with the Nets in 2016 and leaves after almost four seasons, with the seventh team in the Eastern Conference and still in dispute over a spot in the playoffs.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a change of coach would be the best for the team," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Jacque Vaughn will take over the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season.



"This was an extremely difficult decision, however, the organization believes it is necessary at this time."

"Kenny played a decisive role in the development of our players and in the construction of the identity and culture for which we have become known in the last four seasons. The base that helped establish here is one in which we will continue to build in the next seasons. "

















The Nets signed All Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the free agency last year, but the team has had problems this season with a 28-34 record.

Durant is not expected to play this season while recovering from an Achilles injury, while Irving underwent shoulder surgery that ended the season last month.

