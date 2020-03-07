Bristol De Mai Leads Challenge Against Tiger Roll in Grand National

Bristol De Mai is on course to take on Tiger Roll in the 2020 Randox Health Grand National next month where he is +2000 in the betting for the 4m2½f contest.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ runner is now second on the list of weights behind Tiger Roll. The nine-year-old will carry 11st-8lb, just 2lb less than the hat-trick seeker at Aintree.

The two biggest wins of Bristol De Mai’s career so far over fences have come just down the road from Liverpool at Aintree. He justified going off as the +210 favorite in the 2017 Betfair Chase, scoring by an emphatic 57 lengths.

A second win in the Grade One contest came 12 months later as he beat a field which included Native River, Might Bite and Thistlecrack to defend his crown. He went off at +650 in the betting that year, such was the quality in the field at the Merseyside track.

Bristol De Mai has been a consistent operator at Grade One level over the last few years, therefore, he is sure to have plenty of supporters at +2000 in the Grand National.

The chaser’s official rating is set to go up 2lb in the future so he is arguably of a favorable mark in his first attempt at the world’s most famous steeplechase. He will be taking on the two-time winner and +500 favorite Tiger Roll for the first time in the race.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Next on his Schedule

Before he lines up at Aintree, Bristol De Mai is set to feature in the Blue Riband Event of the Cheltenham Festival, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The talented grey has odds on Cheltenham Festival of +2500 for the Gold Cup on the final day of the meeting. It will be his third shot at the 3m2½f contest. His best appearance came in 2019 when he was third behind Al Boum Photo and Anibale Fly respectively.

Bristol De Mai’s last appearance on the track came at Cheltenham in the Cotswold Chase. He went off at +325 in the betting for that race but had to settle for second place behind Santini.

Twiston-Davies Looking for Third Aintree Success

Twiston-Davies knows all about Grand National success as he won the race in 1998 and 2002 with Earth Summit and Bindaree respectively.

The Gloucestershire-based trainer has seven entries this year but Bristol De Mai ranks as his best chance, according to the bookmakers’ odds.

His first victory in the race came when Earth Summit landed a big gamble in the race on heavy ground. The horse had won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow the December before and he outstayed his rivals in the mud at Aintree as the +700 favorite.

Four years later, Bindaree was much bigger in the betting at +2000. Ridden by Jim Culloty, the horse took advantage of his position near the bottom end of the weights to score by just under two lengths.

A third win in the Grand National, 18 years after his last, would rank as one of Twiston-Davies best moments in the sport.