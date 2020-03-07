Bristol C 1 – 1 Fulham

Tom Cairney scored a late goal from a distance to ensure Fulham rescued a point against fellow Bristol City promotion at Ashton Gate.

Nahki Wells put Bristol City ahead after 71 minutes with an opportunistic header after the ball had been touched around Fulham's penalty area from a corner of Callum O & # 39; Dowda.

Fulham responded well by going back and drew with six minutes remaining when Cairney made an unstoppable effort in the lower corner from outside the area.

The result is not particularly suited to either side, as Fulham follows four points from Leeds, who plays against Huddersfield on Saturday, in second place, while Bristol City sits on the outskirts of the play-offs.

More to follow …